As of Friday, TeraWulf Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WULF) stock closed at $1.60, down from $1.62 the previous day. While TeraWulf Inc. has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WULF fell by -39.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.76 to $0.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.18% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) recommending Buy.

Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WULF is recording 3.25M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.34%, with a loss of -13.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WULF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TeraWulf Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WULF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WULF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WULF has increased by 105.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,368,650 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.0 million, following the purchase of 1,730,074 additional shares during the last quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp. made another increased to its shares in WULF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 154.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,730,128 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,850,598.

WULF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.60% at present.