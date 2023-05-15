Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) marked $18.46 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $14.51. While Ohmyhome Limited has overperformed by 27.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Ohmyhome Limited (OMH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ohmyhome Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 343.30K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OMH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 38.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 115.26%, with a gain of 197.79% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ohmyhome Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 65.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,418 shares of the stock, with a value of $23584.0, following the purchase of 3,418 additional shares during the last quarter.