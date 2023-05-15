Within its last year performance, EJH fell by -99.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.80 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -98.15% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EJH is registering an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.32%, with a loss of -7.14% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EJH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EJH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Virtu Financial BD LLC’s position in EJH has increased by 329.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,263 shares of the stock, with a value of $9510.0, following the purchase of 22,456 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in EJH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 490 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2929.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,013.

At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its EJH holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 EJH shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 6748.0 shares during the period. EJH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.20% at present.