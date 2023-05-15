Currently, Treasure Global Inc.’s (TGL) stock is trading at $1.60, marking a gain of 1.91% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -91.92% below its 52-week high of $19.80 and 36.75% above its 52-week low of $1.17. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -29.57% below the high and +29.60% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider TGL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.37.TGL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.23, resulting in an 5.74 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Treasure Global Inc. (TGL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 40.96% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.34% of its stock and 0.58% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc holding total of 13816.0 shares that make 0.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 23625.0.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 7091.0 shares of TGL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.04%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 12125.0.

An overview of Treasure Global Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) traded 279,748 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4417 and price change of unch. With the moving average of $1.4764 and a price change of -0.0200, about 206,401 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TGL’s 100-day average volume is 223,038 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.6397 and a price change of -0.2200.