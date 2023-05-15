A share of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) closed at $0.20 per share on Friday, down from $0.22 day before. While Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has underperformed by -8.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DXF fell by -63.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.90 to $0.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.47% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DXF is registering an average volume of 3.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 56.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.81%, with a loss of -24.47% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DXF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DXF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s position in DXF has increased by 197.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 84,866 shares of the stock, with a value of $31400.0, following the purchase of 56,330 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in DXF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 84.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 17,711 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14332.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,736.

DXF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.09% at present.