In Friday’s session, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) marked $0.33 per share, down from $0.36 in the previous session. While Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has underperformed by -9.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBD fell by -85.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.27 to $0.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.65% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for DBD. Wedbush also Upgraded DBD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 08, 2022. Wedbush initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DBD, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. Sidoti’s report from February 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for DBD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DBD has an average volume of 3.81M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.21%, with a loss of -21.62% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DBD has decreased by -15.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,821,035 shares of the stock, with a value of $46.58 million, following the sale of -877,236 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DBD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -38,152 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,077,674.

During the first quarter, Prescott Group Capital Management added a 771,863 position in DBD. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional -1.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.75%, now holding 2.86 million shares worth $27.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its DBD holdings by 4.50% and now holds 2.68 million DBD shares valued at $25.9 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. DBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.20% at present.