In Friday’s session, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) marked $0.58 per share, down from $0.83 in the previous session. While ViewRay Inc. has underperformed by -29.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRAY fell by -76.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.96 to $0.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -84.46% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2023, B. Riley Securities Downgraded ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VRAY. Stifel also Downgraded VRAY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 14, 2023. BTIG Research April 14, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VRAY, as published in its report on April 14, 2023. Stifel’s report from January 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for VRAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ViewRay Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -92.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VRAY has an average volume of 2.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.88%, with a loss of -44.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.17, showing growth from the present price of $0.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ViewRay Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Artisan Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in VRAY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,193,866 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,484,750.

During the first quarter, Pura Vida Investments LLC subtracted a -1,115,930 position in VRAY. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 0.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.75%, now holding 10.33 million shares worth $12.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its VRAY holdings by 2.38% and now holds 9.78 million VRAY shares valued at $11.54 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. VRAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.20% at present.