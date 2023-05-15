bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) closed Friday at $4.34 per share, down from $4.75 a day earlier. While bluebird bio Inc. has underperformed by -8.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLUE rose by 30.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.58 to $2.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.51% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 28, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) recommending Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on March 07, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BLUE. Cowen April 06, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BLUE, as published in its report on April 06, 2022. Barclays’s report from March 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for BLUE shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of bluebird bio Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BLUE is recording an average volume of 4.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.62%, with a loss of -0.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.90, showing growth from the present price of $4.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLUE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze bluebird bio Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLUE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLUE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in BLUE has decreased by -8.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,683,114 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.82 million, following the sale of -1,076,357 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BLUE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 24.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,510,861 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,642,028.

During the first quarter, PFM Health Sciences LP added a 5,776,976 position in BLUE. Tang Capital Management LLC sold an additional -1.7 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -26.83%, now holding 4.64 million shares worth $20.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BLUE holdings by 13.51% and now holds 4.14 million BLUE shares valued at $18.0 million with the added 0.49 million shares during the period. BLUE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.30% at present.