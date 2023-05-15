A share of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX:MWG) closed at $0.64 per share on Friday, up from $0.59 day before. While Multi Ways Holdings Limited has overperformed by 8.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MWG is registering an average volume of 2.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 40.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.27%, with a loss of -31.43% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Multi Ways Holdings Limited Shares?

A giant in the Rental & Leasing Services market, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) is based in the Singapore. When comparing Multi Ways Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -8.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 72.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.