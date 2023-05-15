a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) closed Friday at $0.37 per share, down from $0.40 a day earlier. While a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has underperformed by -8.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKA fell by -88.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.28 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -74.35% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) to Market Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AKA. Jefferies also Downgraded AKA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1.70 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 15, 2023. Cowen August 08, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on August 08, 2022, and set its price target from $10 to $2.20. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AKA, as published in its report on July 22, 2022.

Analysis of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -57.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AKA is recording an average volume of 344.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.72%, with a gain of 13.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.73, showing growth from the present price of $0.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Stephens Investment Management Gr’s position in AKA has decreased by -0.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,045,584 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.75 million, following the sale of -3,688 additional shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AKA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,696 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,235,546.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 580,726 position in AKA. Must Asset Management Inc. sold an additional -0.45 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -37.74%, now holding 0.75 million shares worth $0.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its AKA holdings by 12.88% and now holds 0.5 million AKA shares valued at $0.18 million with the added 57453.0 shares during the period. AKA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.10% at present.