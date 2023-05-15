The share price of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) fell to $1.02 per share on Friday from $1.06. While Qurate Retail Inc. has underperformed by -3.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QRTEA fell by -69.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.23 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.71% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On November 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on February 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for QRTEA. BofA Securities also rated QRTEA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 09, 2021. Citigroup December 15, 2020d the rating to Neutral on December 15, 2020, and set its price target from $10 to $11. BofA Securities November 06, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for QRTEA, as published in its report on November 06, 2020. UBS’s report from April 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for QRTEA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Qurate Retail Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -239.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QRTEA is recording an average volume of 7.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.86%, with a gain of 15.91% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Qurate Retail Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QRTEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QRTEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 36,334,655 shares of the stock, with a value of $28.96 million, following the purchase of 36,334,655 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in QRTEA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,927,527 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 35,338,744.

During the first quarter, FPR Partners LLC added a 4,010,000 position in QRTEA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.99%, now holding 22.44 million shares worth $17.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its QRTEA holdings by -5.92% and now holds 16.3 million QRTEA shares valued at $12.99 million with the lessened -1.03 million shares during the period. QRTEA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.