The share price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) rose to $17.91 per share on Friday from $16.90. While 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 5.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FDMT rose by 92.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.49 to $5.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.50% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on November 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FDMT. Goldman also Upgraded FDMT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2022. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FDMT, as published in its report on June 22, 2022. SVB Leerink’s report from January 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for FDMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

To gain a thorough understanding of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FDMT is recording an average volume of 544.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.89%, with a gain of 5.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.43, showing growth from the present price of $17.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FDMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FDMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FDMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Viking Global Investors LP’s position in FDMT has increased by 21.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,787,914 shares of the stock, with a value of $86.23 million, following the purchase of 850,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,007,413.

During the first quarter, Deep Track Capital LP subtracted a -539,741 position in FDMT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 32063.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.48%, now holding 2.2 million shares worth $39.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC increased its FDMT holdings by 11.26% and now holds 1.47 million FDMT shares valued at $26.41 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. FDMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.80% at present.