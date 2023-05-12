In Thursday’s session, ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) marked $15.50 per share, down from $16.54 in the previous session. While ZipRecruiter Inc. has underperformed by -6.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIP fell by -13.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.05 to $13.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.67% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 12, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) recommending Sector Weight. A report published by Raymond James on February 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ZIP. Goldman also rated ZIP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2022. Barclays Reiterated the rating as Overweight on August 13, 2021, but set its price target from $30 to $38. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ZIP, as published in its report on July 01, 2021. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ZipRecruiter Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 47.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZIP has an average volume of 924.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.86%, with a loss of -5.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.50, showing growth from the present price of $15.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZipRecruiter Inc. Shares?

Staffing & Employment Services giant ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing ZipRecruiter Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in ZIP has decreased by -2.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,643,448 shares of the stock, with a value of $153.72 million, following the sale of -288,543 additional shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC made another decreased to its shares in ZIP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -343,542 additional shares for a total stake of worth $106.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,691,190.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -40,185 position in ZIP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.72 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.50%, now holding 4.38 million shares worth $69.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its ZIP holdings by 1.35% and now holds 1.94 million ZIP shares valued at $30.87 million with the added 25822.0 shares during the period. ZIP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.