A share of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) closed at $1.46 per share on Thursday, down from $1.58 day before. While GAN Limited has underperformed by -7.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GAN fell by -57.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.35 to $1.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.41% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) to Market Perform. A report published by Jefferies on August 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GAN. B. Riley Securities also rated GAN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 24, 2021. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GAN, as published in its report on July 17, 2020. Macquarie’s report from June 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for GAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of GAN Limited (GAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GAN Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -141.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GAN is registering an average volume of 278.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.77%, with a loss of -2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GAN Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Antara Capital LP’s position in GAN has increased by 11.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,737,453 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.53 million, following the purchase of 290,000 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in GAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -319,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,519,285.

During the first quarter, River & Mercantile Asset Manageme added a 382,876 position in GAN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 3798.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.53%, now holding 0.71 million shares worth $0.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GAN holdings by 0.17% and now holds 0.55 million GAN shares valued at $0.71 million with the added 940.0 shares during the period. GAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.40% at present.