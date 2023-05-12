A share of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) closed at $76.35 per share on Thursday, down from $77.16 day before. While Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has underperformed by -1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCL rose by 25.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.38 to $31.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.28% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) recommending Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on February 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RCL. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded RCL shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2023. JP Morgan December 06, 2022d the rating to Underweight on December 06, 2022, and set its price target from $106 to $47. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RCL, as published in its report on June 29, 2022. Susquehanna’s report from June 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $70 for RCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Positive’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 172.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RCL is registering an average volume of 3.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a gain of 6.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $83.54, showing growth from the present price of $76.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in RCL has decreased by -2.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,041,727 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.9 billion, following the sale of -711,239 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in RCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,040,658 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.83 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,990,406.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 303,011 position in RCL. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.44 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.13%, now holding 10.16 million shares worth $663.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its RCL holdings by -3.55% and now holds 7.96 million RCL shares valued at $519.58 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period. RCL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.90% at present.