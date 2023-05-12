HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) marked $40.11 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $40.50. While HF Sinclair Corporation has underperformed by -0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DINO fell by -8.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.19 to $37.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.50% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2023, TD Cowen Reiterated HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) to Market Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for DINO. UBS also rated DINO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $58 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 09, 2023. TD Cowen March 02, 2023d the rating to Market Perform on March 02, 2023, and set its price target from $58 to $52. Mizuho January 10, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for DINO, as published in its report on January 10, 2023. Wells Fargo’s report from September 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $55 for DINO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

DINO currently pays a dividend of $1.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of HF Sinclair Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.73M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DINO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a gain of 4.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.67, showing growth from the present price of $40.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DINO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze HF Sinclair Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DINO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DINO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DINO has decreased by -4.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,945,120 shares of the stock, with a value of $674.66 million, following the sale of -648,622 additional shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in DINO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -96,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $595.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,317,044.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 5,591 position in DINO. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.89 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.05%, now holding 8.0 million shares worth $386.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its DINO holdings by 5.51% and now holds 7.3 million DINO shares valued at $353.06 million with the added 0.38 million shares during the period. DINO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.50% at present.