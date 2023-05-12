Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) closed Thursday at $45.73 per share, down from $47.34 a day earlier. While Zillow Group Inc. has underperformed by -3.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, Z rose by 25.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.32 to $26.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.38% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2023, Gordon Haskett started tracking Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) recommending Hold. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for Z, as published in its report on February 28, 2020. Standpoint Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and Z is recording an average volume of 2.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.14%, with a loss of -1.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.86, showing growth from the present price of $45.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether Z is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zillow Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in Z shares?

The recent increase in stakes in Z appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in Z during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -259,667 additional shares for a total stake of worth $990.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,271,407.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Z holdings by 2.64% and now holds 6.7 million Z shares valued at $298.15 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. Z shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.06% at present.