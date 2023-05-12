In Thursday’s session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) marked $10.22 per share, up from $10.13 in the previous session. While Blue Owl Capital Inc. has overperformed by 0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OWL fell by -7.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.04 to $8.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.83% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2023, Oppenheimer Upgraded Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) to Outperform. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for OWL. Credit Suisse also rated OWL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on October 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $16. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OWL, as published in its report on September 13, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from July 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for OWL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

With OWL’s current dividend of $0.52 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OWL has an average volume of 3.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.96%, with a gain of 2.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.55, showing growth from the present price of $10.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blue Owl Capital Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in OWL has increased by 2.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 53,934,631 shares of the stock, with a value of $597.6 million, following the purchase of 1,166,681 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its OWL holdings by 1.68% and now holds 35.79 million OWL shares valued at $396.52 million with the added 0.59 million shares during the period. OWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.80% at present.