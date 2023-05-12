A share of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) closed at $30.81 per share on Thursday, up from $30.45 day before. While Griffon Corporation has overperformed by 1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GFF rose by 51.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.01 to $19.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.91% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) to Strong Buy. A report published by Stephens on November 11, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for GFF. Truist also rated GFF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 17, 2020. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for GFF, as published in its report on October 30, 2018. Goldman’s report from October 02, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $18 for GFF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Griffon Corporation (GFF)

It’s important to note that GFF shareholders are currently getting $0.50 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Griffon Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GFF is registering an average volume of 567.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a gain of 7.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.60, showing growth from the present price of $30.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GFF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Griffon Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GFF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GFF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GFF has decreased by -2.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,815,761 shares of the stock, with a value of $218.17 million, following the sale of -185,963 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GFF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 39,285 additional shares for a total stake of worth $184.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,764,676.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 13,560 position in GFF. Voss Capital LLC purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.96%, now holding 3.24 million shares worth $103.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. decreased its GFF holdings by -31.42% and now holds 1.86 million GFF shares valued at $59.6 million with the lessened -0.85 million shares during the period. GFF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.80% at present.