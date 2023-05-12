The share price of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) fell to $47.48 per share on Thursday from $48.92. While Twilio Inc. has underperformed by -2.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWLO fell by -51.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $112.89 to $41.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.86% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 11, 2023, Goldman Downgraded Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for TWLO. Jefferies also Downgraded TWLO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 28, 2022. Wells Fargo November 04, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on November 04, 2022, and set its price target from $140 to $60. RBC Capital Mkts November 04, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for TWLO, as published in its report on November 04, 2022. Cowen’s report from November 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $65 for TWLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Twilio Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TWLO is recording an average volume of 4.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.22%, with a loss of -6.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $83.78, showing growth from the present price of $47.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Twilio Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TWLO has increased by 2.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,163,148 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.08 billion, following the purchase of 351,219 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TWLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 961,327 additional shares for a total stake of worth $490.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,356,693.

During the first quarter, Generation Investment Management added a 2,265,233 position in TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC sold an additional -1.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.65%, now holding 6.25 million shares worth $416.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its TWLO holdings by -26.76% and now holds 6.14 million TWLO shares valued at $409.3 million with the lessened -2.24 million shares during the period. TWLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.20% at present.