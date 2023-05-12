The share price of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) rose to $93.43 per share on Thursday from $78.11. While Entegris Inc. has overperformed by 19.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENTG fell by -11.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $115.43 to $61.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.94% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) to Neutral. A report published by Needham on February 15, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ENTG. Needham also rated ENTG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $86 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 04, 2023. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ENTG, as published in its report on October 06, 2022. Goldman’s report from July 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $109 for ENTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ENTG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Entegris Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ENTG is recording an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.14%, with a gain of 25.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.18, showing growth from the present price of $93.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Entegris Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is based in the USA. When comparing Entegris Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 60.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -55.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ENTG has increased by 1.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,828,073 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.13 billion, following the purchase of 183,761 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ENTG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.54%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 748,491 additional shares for a total stake of worth $875.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,672,981.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -295,340 position in ENTG. Select Equity Group LP sold an additional -2.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -22.94%, now holding 7.49 million shares worth $614.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its ENTG holdings by -18.26% and now holds 5.84 million ENTG shares valued at $479.15 million with the lessened -1.31 million shares during the period. ENTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.09% at present.