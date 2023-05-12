The share price of Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) fell to $14.97 per share on Thursday from $15.26. While Provident Financial Services Inc. has underperformed by -1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PFS fell by -32.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.61 to $14.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.75% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) to Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on March 05, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PFS. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Sector Perform rating on October 11, 2019, and assigned a price target of $26. Sandler O’Neill December 20, 2018d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PFS, as published in its report on December 20, 2018. Sandler O’Neill also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PFS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.96 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Provident Financial Services Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PFS is recording an average volume of 601.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a loss of -1.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.50, showing growth from the present price of $14.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Provident Financial Services Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is based in the USA. When comparing Provident Financial Services Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PFS has decreased by -2.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,269,713 shares of the stock, with a value of $196.97 million, following the sale of -233,677 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PFS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 568,782 additional shares for a total stake of worth $165.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,613,616.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 150,420 position in PFS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.39%, now holding 3.49 million shares worth $66.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its PFS holdings by 7.18% and now holds 1.95 million PFS shares valued at $37.41 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. PFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.50% at present.