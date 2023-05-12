The share price of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) fell to $21.48 per share on Thursday from $21.53. While Pinterest Inc. has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PINS rose by 6.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.27 to $16.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.26% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 28, 2023, UBS Reiterated Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) to Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on April 28, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PINS. Robert W. Baird also reiterated PINS shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 28, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated the rating as Sector Perform on April 28, 2023, but set its price target from $30 to $28. Morgan Stanley resumed its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for PINS, as published in its report on April 28, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from April 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $26 for PINS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Pinterest Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PINS is recording an average volume of 11.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.02%, with a gain of 3.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.59, showing growth from the present price of $21.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PINS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pinterest Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PINS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PINS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PINS has increased by 2.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 52,905,519 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.44 billion, following the purchase of 1,178,873 additional shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management LP made another increased to its shares in PINS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 86.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 12,912,525 additional shares for a total stake of worth $761.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,912,525.

During the first quarter, Harris Associates LP subtracted a -2,825,424 position in PINS. Barclays Bank Plc sold an additional -2.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.17%, now holding 24.06 million shares worth $656.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PINS holdings by 6.48% and now holds 21.35 million PINS shares valued at $582.31 million with the added 1.3 million shares during the period. PINS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.00% at present.