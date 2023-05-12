NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) marked $60.87 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $61.28. While NextEra Energy Partners LP has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEP fell by -6.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.06 to $51.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.11% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2023, CIBC Upgraded NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) to Sector Outperform. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for NEP. JP Morgan also Upgraded NEP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts June 17, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for NEP, as published in its report on June 17, 2022. CIBC’s report from June 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $79 for NEP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

NEP currently pays a dividend of $3.37 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NextEra Energy Partners LP’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.13M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NEP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.37%, with a gain of 17.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.60, showing growth from the present price of $60.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NextEra Energy Partners LP Shares?

The USA based company NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is one of the biggest names in Utilities – Renewable. When comparing NextEra Energy Partners LP shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -109.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in NEP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -346,593 additional shares for a total stake of worth $359.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,924,259.

During the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis added a 98,465 position in NEP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased an additional 11346.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.41%, now holding 2.76 million shares worth $167.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its NEP holdings by -0.71% and now holds 2.14 million NEP shares valued at $130.28 million with the lessened 15245.0 shares during the period. NEP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.