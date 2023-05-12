WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) closed Thursday at $127.91 per share, down from $128.95 a day earlier. While WESCO International Inc. has underperformed by -0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WCC fell by -0.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $175.00 to $99.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.15% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 05, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) to Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on October 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WCC. Loop Capital also rated WCC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 03, 2021. Wolfe Research December 08, 2020d the rating to Outperform on December 08, 2020, and set its price target from $71 to $92. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for WCC, as published in its report on October 16, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from June 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $55 for WCC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of WESCO International Inc. (WCC)

The current dividend for WCC investors is set at $1.50 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of WESCO International Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WCC is recording an average volume of 621.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.65%, with a gain of 4.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $185.88, showing growth from the present price of $127.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WESCO International Inc. Shares?

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Industrial Distribution market. When comparing WESCO International Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WCC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WCC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WCC has increased by 2.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,587,587 shares of the stock, with a value of $708.97 million, following the purchase of 96,740 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in WCC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -141,554 additional shares for a total stake of worth $396.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,567,555.

During the first quarter, Peconic Partners LLC added a 100,000 position in WCC. Macquarie Investment Management B sold an additional 64970.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.20%, now holding 1.97 million shares worth $303.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Diamond Hill Capital Management, decreased its WCC holdings by -1.02% and now holds 1.89 million WCC shares valued at $291.51 million with the lessened 19441.0 shares during the period. WCC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.90% at present.