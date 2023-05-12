In Thursday’s session, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) marked $22.24 per share, up from $20.99 in the previous session. While Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has overperformed by 5.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TCMD rose by 89.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.92 to $6.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 91.09% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2020, Oppenheimer Upgraded Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) to Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on October 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Perform’ rating for TCMD. BTIG Research also Upgraded TCMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2019. Dougherty & Company Initiated an Buy rating on June 13, 2019, and assigned a price target of $80. Northland Capital January 02, 2019d its ‘Under Perform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for TCMD, as published in its report on January 02, 2019. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TCMD has an average volume of 268.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.93%, with a gain of 21.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.67, showing growth from the present price of $22.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TCMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TCMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TCMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TCMD has increased by 6.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,540,471 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.29 million, following the purchase of 98,293 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TCMD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 119,979 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,194,660.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -600,371 position in TCMD. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP sold an additional 88928.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.52%, now holding 0.76 million shares worth $12.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, DWS Investments increased its TCMD holdings by 0.02% and now holds 0.67 million TCMD shares valued at $11.03 million with the added 128.0 shares during the period. TCMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.