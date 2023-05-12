As of Thursday, Surgery Partners Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock closed at $35.18, down from $35.97 the previous day. While Surgery Partners Inc. has underperformed by -2.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGRY fell by -26.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.51 to $20.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.57% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 21, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) recommending Overweight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 23, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SGRY. BofA Securities also Downgraded SGRY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 15, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on January 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $65. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SGRY, as published in its report on November 30, 2021. Stifel’s report from November 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $51 for SGRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Surgery Partners Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SGRY is recording 649.81K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.76%, with a gain of 1.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.44, showing growth from the present price of $35.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surgery Partners Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SGRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SGRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SGRY has increased by 34.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,597,779 shares of the stock, with a value of $572.13 million, following the purchase of 4,301,006 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,794,478 additional shares for a total stake of worth $234.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,794,478.

During the first quarter, Durable Capital Partners LP added a 3,719,766 position in SGRY. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 2.05 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 55.64%, now holding 5.72 million shares worth $197.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its SGRY holdings by 24.78% and now holds 5.48 million SGRY shares valued at $188.87 million with the added 1.09 million shares during the period. SGRY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.00% at present.