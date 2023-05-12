The share price of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) fell to $10.14 per share on Thursday from $10.16. While KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has underperformed by -0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KREF fell by -46.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.72 to $9.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.73% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) recommending Buy. A report published by JMP Securities on April 28, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Outperform’ for KREF. JP Morgan also Upgraded KREF shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 09, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on February 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $19.50. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for KREF, as published in its report on November 06, 2020. Citigroup’s report from September 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for KREF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of KREF’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.72 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 97.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KREF is recording an average volume of 582.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.41%, with a gain of 0.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.92, showing growth from the present price of $10.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KREF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KREF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KREF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KREF has increased by 17.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,655,599 shares of the stock, with a value of $109.98 million, following the purchase of 1,470,113 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KREF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.90%.

At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its KREF holdings by 14.78% and now holds 2.15 million KREF shares valued at $24.48 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. KREF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.40% at present.