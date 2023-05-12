Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) closed Thursday at $15.90 per share, down from $16.08 a day earlier. While Harmonic Inc. has underperformed by -1.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLIT rose by 76.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.30 to $8.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.10% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) to Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on May 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HLIT. Barclays also Upgraded HLIT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2022. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on June 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $9.50. JP Morgan June 01, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HLIT, as published in its report on June 01, 2020. Barclays’s report from May 22, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for HLIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Harmonic Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HLIT is recording an average volume of 1.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.58%, with a gain of 17.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harmonic Inc. Shares?

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Communication Equipment market. When comparing Harmonic Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 63.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -67.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLIT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLIT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HLIT has increased by 6.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,483,904 shares of the stock, with a value of $225.91 million, following the purchase of 927,046 additional shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HLIT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 552,416 additional shares for a total stake of worth $107.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,387,478.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 129,670 position in HLIT. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 4.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 323.31%, now holding 5.78 million shares worth $84.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Scopia Capital Management LP decreased its HLIT holdings by -22.62% and now holds 4.89 million HLIT shares valued at $71.37 million with the lessened -1.43 million shares during the period. HLIT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.73% at present.