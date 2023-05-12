As of Thursday, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE:SEAS) stock closed at $56.92, down from $58.98 the previous day. While SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has underperformed by -3.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEAS rose by 1.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.19 to $40.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.15% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) recommending Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for SEAS. Rosenblatt also rated SEAS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $92 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on February 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $70. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SEAS, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $74 for SEAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -82.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SEAS is recording 888.87K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.92%, with a gain of 7.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.11, showing growth from the present price of $56.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. Shares?

The Leisure market is dominated by SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) based in the USA. When comparing SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hill Path Capital LP’s position in SEAS has increased by 0.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,266,965 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.67 billion, following the purchase of 61,659 additional shares during the last quarter. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau made another decreased to its shares in SEAS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -156,212 additional shares for a total stake of worth $295.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,812,966.

During the first quarter, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. subtracted a -27,748 position in SEAS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.43%, now holding 3.86 million shares worth $236.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SEAS holdings by -9.02% and now holds 2.42 million SEAS shares valued at $148.1 million with the lessened -0.24 million shares during the period. SEAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 108.92% at present.