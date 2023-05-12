As of Thursday, inTEST Corporation’s (AMEX:INTT) stock closed at $19.82, down from $22.42 the previous day. While inTEST Corporation has underperformed by -11.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INTT rose by 188.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.54 to $6.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.07% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Lake Street on February 08, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for INTT. Dougherty & Company also rated INTT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 06, 2017.

Analysis of inTEST Corporation (INTT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of inTEST Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INTT is recording 174.65K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.57%, with a gain of 4.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.33, showing growth from the present price of $19.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INTT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze inTEST Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INTT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INTT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL’s position in INTT has decreased by -1.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 785,918 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.3 million, following the sale of -12,754 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in INTT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -61,279 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 615,537.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 12,212 position in INTT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 37103.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.96%, now holding 0.5 million shares worth $10.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Juniper Investment Co. LLC decreased its INTT holdings by -19.32% and now holds 0.46 million INTT shares valued at $9.49 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. INTT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.80% at present.