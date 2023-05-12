InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) marked $34.27 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $34.47. While InMode Ltd. has underperformed by -0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INMD rose by 48.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.84 to $20.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.28% in the last 200 days.

On March 29, 2023, UBS started tracking InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on February 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for INMD. Barclays also rated INMD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 21, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for INMD, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. Needham’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $94 for INMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of InMode Ltd. (INMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of InMode Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.54M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for INMD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.65%, with a gain of 6.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.00, showing growth from the present price of $34.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze InMode Ltd. Shares?

The Israel based company InMode Ltd. (INMD) is one of the biggest names in Medical Devices. When comparing InMode Ltd. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 31.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in INMD has increased by 22.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,473,439 shares of the stock, with a value of $111.01 million, following the purchase of 636,533 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in INMD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -79,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $70.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,218,462.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 840,821 position in INMD. Noked Capital Ltd. purchased an additional 71648.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.61%, now holding 1.63 million shares worth $51.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its INMD holdings by 24.90% and now holds 1.54 million INMD shares valued at $49.1 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. INMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.90% at present.