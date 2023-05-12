Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) marked $0.87 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $1.42. While Dynatronics Corporation has underperformed by -39.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DYNT fell by -70.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.30 to $1.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.54% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 03, 2016, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -52.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Dynatronics Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.58K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DYNT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.14%, with a loss of -37.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.42, showing growth from the present price of $0.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DYNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dynatronics Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DYNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DYNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in DYNT has decreased by -3.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 145,193 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.21 million, following the sale of -5,460 additional shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DYNT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,183 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38472.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,351.

DYNT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.50% at present.