The share price of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rose to $21.49 per share on Thursday from $21.39. While V.F. Corporation has overperformed by 0.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VFC fell by -53.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.40 to $20.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.64% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 05, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) to Equal Weight. Goldman also Upgraded VFC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 14, 2023. Stifel February 10, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VFC, as published in its report on February 10, 2023. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of VFC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of V.F. Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VFC is recording an average volume of 8.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a gain of 2.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.30, showing growth from the present price of $21.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze V.F. Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Apparel Manufacturing sector, V.F. Corporation (VFC) is based in the USA. When comparing V.F. Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -0.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VFC has increased by 0.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,783,165 shares of the stock, with a value of $934.34 million, following the purchase of 351,075 additional shares during the last quarter. PNC Bank, NA made another decreased to its shares in VFC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -203,891 additional shares for a total stake of worth $883.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,546,435.

During the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. subtracted a -3,856 position in VFC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -20.42 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -54.94%, now holding 16.74 million shares worth $383.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VFC holdings by -6.99% and now holds 16.55 million VFC shares valued at $379.19 million with the lessened -1.24 million shares during the period. VFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.60% at present.