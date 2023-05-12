As of Thursday, Ovintiv Inc.’s (NYSE:OVV) stock closed at $33.26, down from $34.21 the previous day. While Ovintiv Inc. has underperformed by -2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OVV fell by -24.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.30 to $32.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.17% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, UBS started tracking Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for OVV. Citigroup also Downgraded OVV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 23, 2023. JP Morgan March 14, 2023d the rating to Neutral on March 14, 2023, and set its price target from $59 to $53. BMO Capital Markets March 07, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for OVV, as published in its report on March 07, 2023. Wells Fargo’s report from January 25, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $71 for OVV shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Investors in Ovintiv Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ovintiv Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 58.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OVV is recording 3.51M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.32%, with a gain of 1.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.95, showing growth from the present price of $33.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OVV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ovintiv Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) based in the USA. When comparing Ovintiv Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OVV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OVV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in OVV has increased by 24.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,016,020 shares of the stock, with a value of $974.74 million, following the purchase of 5,361,244 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OVV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -115,122 additional shares for a total stake of worth $869.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,111,604.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 3,621,207 position in OVV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.23%, now holding 12.59 million shares worth $454.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OVV holdings by 28.88% and now holds 6.99 million OVV shares valued at $252.25 million with the added 1.57 million shares during the period. OVV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.20% at present.