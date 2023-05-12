A share of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) closed at $0.24 per share on Thursday, down from $0.25 day before. While OceanPal Inc. has underperformed by -4.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OP fell by -95.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.00 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -87.63% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

It’s important to note that OP shareholders are currently getting $0.40 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 338.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

OceanPal Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OP is registering an average volume of 546.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.19%, with a loss of -6.94% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze OceanPal Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in OP has increased by 15,325.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 180,480 shares of the stock, with a value of $62988.0, following the purchase of 179,310 additional shares during the last quarter. Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. made another increased to its shares in OP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1,634.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 73,883 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27363.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 78,404.

During the first quarter, Lesa Sroufe & Co., Inc. subtracted a -1,650 position in OP. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC purchased an additional 70875.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 101,250.00%, now holding 70945.0 shares worth $24760.0. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its OP holdings by 2,569.89% and now holds 37592.0 OP shares valued at $13120.0 with the added 36184.0 shares during the period. OP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.