The share price of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) fell to $25.65 per share on Thursday from $26.69. While First Financial Bankshares Inc. has underperformed by -3.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FFIN fell by -36.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.26 to $25.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.89% in the last 200 days.

On August 31, 2021, Janney started tracking First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 16, 2018, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for FFIN. Keefe Bruyette November 29, 2016d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for FFIN, as published in its report on November 29, 2016. Hovde Group’s report from November 18, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $43 for FFIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Hovde Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of FFIN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.72 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FFIN is recording an average volume of 717.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a loss of -5.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.25, showing growth from the present price of $25.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FFIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Financial Bankshares Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is based in the USA. When comparing First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FFIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FFIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FFIN has increased by 2.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,991,317 shares of the stock, with a value of $446.32 million, following the purchase of 278,150 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in FFIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 395,923 additional shares for a total stake of worth $434.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,632,905.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 236,623 position in FFIN. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis sold an additional -0.81 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.90%, now holding 3.46 million shares worth $110.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment decreased its FFIN holdings by -3.47% and now holds 2.94 million FFIN shares valued at $93.86 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. FFIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.00% at present.