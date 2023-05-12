Within its last year performance, CIM fell by -47.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.50 to $4.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.31% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2020, Barclays Downgraded Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) to Underweight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on October 03, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CIM. Credit Suisse also Downgraded CIM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 21, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CIM, as published in its report on June 15, 2018. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Investors in Chimera Investment Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.92 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Chimera Investment Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CIM is recording 2.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.99%, with a loss of -1.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.58, showing growth from the present price of $4.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chimera Investment Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CIM has increased by 2.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,272,688 shares of the stock, with a value of $125.62 million, following the purchase of 525,294 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CIM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.56%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its CIM holdings by 5.27% and now holds 4.31 million CIM shares valued at $24.3 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. CIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.60% at present.