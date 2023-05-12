Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) closed Thursday at $5.31 per share, down from $5.34 a day earlier. While Equitrans Midstream Corporation has underperformed by -0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETRN fell by -28.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.90 to $4.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.70% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Goldman on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for ETRN. Wells Fargo also Downgraded ETRN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 16, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on December 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8. Wolfe Research October 19, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for ETRN, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from September 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for ETRN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)

The current dividend for ETRN investors is set at $0.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ETRN is recording an average volume of 5.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.28%, with a gain of 8.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.89, showing growth from the present price of $5.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETRN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Equitrans Midstream Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETRN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETRN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in ETRN has increased by 0.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 49,236,368 shares of the stock, with a value of $284.59 million, following the purchase of 98,495 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ETRN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,903,042 additional shares for a total stake of worth $272.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 47,224,350.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,072,835 position in ETRN. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -10.19 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -24.54%, now holding 31.32 million shares worth $181.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ETRN holdings by 2.63% and now holds 14.92 million ETRN shares valued at $86.25 million with the added 0.38 million shares during the period. ETRN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.