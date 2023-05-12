A share of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) closed at $11.25 per share on Thursday, down from $11.66 day before. While Coty Inc. has underperformed by -3.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COTY rose by 78.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.64 to $5.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.75% in the last 200 days.

On February 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for COTY. Piper Sandler also reiterated COTY shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 22, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for COTY, as published in its report on June 30, 2022. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Coty Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and COTY is registering an average volume of 5.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a loss of -3.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.73, showing growth from the present price of $11.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COTY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coty Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Household & Personal Products market, Coty Inc. (COTY) is based in the USA. When comparing Coty Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 90.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COTY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COTY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in COTY has decreased by -5.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 35,893,719 shares of the stock, with a value of $432.88 million, following the sale of -1,975,162 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in COTY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,694,608 additional shares for a total stake of worth $346.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,699,133.

During the first quarter, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Inves added a 3,855,394 position in COTY. ClearBridge Investments LLC sold an additional 64751.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.38%, now holding 16.89 million shares worth $203.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Santander Asset Management SA SGI increased its COTY holdings by 143.42% and now holds 15.38 million COTY shares valued at $185.44 million with the added 9.06 million shares during the period. COTY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.80% at present.