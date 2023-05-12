DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) marked $3.86 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $3.70. While DarioHealth Corp. has overperformed by 4.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRIO fell by -17.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.69 to $3.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.90% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 13, 2022, Alliance Global Partners Upgraded DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) to Buy. A report published by Cowen on April 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DRIO. Stifel also rated DRIO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 23, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on February 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. Alliance Global Partners February 01, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DRIO, as published in its report on February 01, 2021. Aegis Capital’s report from August 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for DRIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Aegis Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DarioHealth Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 150.55K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DRIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.23%, with a gain of 5.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.70, showing growth from the present price of $3.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DarioHealth Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s position in DRIO has increased by 12.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,466,757 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.16 million, following the purchase of 271,384 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt decreased its DRIO holdings by -31.37% and now holds 1.07 million DRIO shares valued at $4.39 million with the lessened -0.49 million shares during the period. DRIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.70% at present.