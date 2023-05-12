Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) closed Thursday at $32.40 per share, up from $31.02 a day earlier. While Compass Minerals International Inc. has overperformed by 4.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMP fell by -25.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.68 to $28.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.58% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) to Underweight. A report published by Goldman on December 15, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CMP. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded CMP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2021. BMO Capital Markets November 17, 2021d the rating to Market Perform on November 17, 2021, and set its price target from $60 to $55. BMO Capital Markets October 20, 2021d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CMP, as published in its report on October 20, 2021. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s report from September 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $80 for CMP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)

The current dividend for CMP investors is set at $0.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Compass Minerals International Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CMP is recording an average volume of 362.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.14%, with a gain of 4.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.00, showing growth from the present price of $32.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Minerals International Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Koch Industries, Inc.’s position in CMP has increased by 3,349.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,034,609 shares of the stock, with a value of $241.22 million, following the purchase of 6,830,700 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CMP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 72,704 additional shares for a total stake of worth $186.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,448,673.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 638,073 position in CMP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.27%, now holding 2.07 million shares worth $70.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its CMP holdings by -21.45% and now holds 1.5 million CMP shares valued at $51.46 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. CMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.80% at present.