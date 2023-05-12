As of Thursday, CalAmp Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock closed at $1.72, down from $2.09 the previous day. While CalAmp Corp. has underperformed by -17.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAMP fell by -65.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.44 to $1.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.76% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, Craig Hallum Upgraded CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on December 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CAMP. Craig Hallum also reiterated CAMP shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 24, 2021. Craig Hallum Reiterated the rating as Buy on June 25, 2021, but set its price target from $15 to $16. JP Morgan December 18, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CAMP, as published in its report on December 18, 2020. Jefferies’s report from April 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $8.25 for CAMP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CalAmp Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -155.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CAMP is recording 151.03K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.06%, with a loss of -14.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.85, showing growth from the present price of $1.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CalAmp Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CAMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CAMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s position in CAMP has increased by 0.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,399,059 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.2 million, following the purchase of 20,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC made another decreased to its shares in CAMP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -71,987 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,650,744.

During the first quarter, AIGH Capital Management LLC subtracted a -9,000 position in CAMP. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 780.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.05%, now holding 1.63 million shares worth $5.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP increased its CAMP holdings by 1.51% and now holds 1.56 million CAMP shares valued at $5.62 million with the added 23298.0 shares during the period. CAMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.80% at present.