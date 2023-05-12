The share price of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) rose to $29.95 per share on Thursday from $28.11. While Autohome Inc. has overperformed by 6.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHM rose by 15.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.89 to $23.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.64% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on August 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ATHM. CLSA also Upgraded ATHM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $42.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 26, 2022. Citigroup April 28, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ATHM, as published in its report on April 28, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from February 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $44 for ATHM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ATHM’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.58 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Autohome Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ATHM is recording an average volume of 516.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a gain of 1.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.80, showing growth from the present price of $29.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Autohome Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Internet Content & Information sector, Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is based in the China. When comparing Autohome Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 128.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd.’s position in ATHM has decreased by -3.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,670,919 shares of the stock, with a value of $189.81 million, following the sale of -206,401 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Asset Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in ATHM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 277,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $147.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,415,101.

At the end of the first quarter, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its ATHM holdings by 12.74% and now holds 2.92 million ATHM shares valued at $97.79 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. ATHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.50% at present.