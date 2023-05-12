In Thursday’s session, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) marked $38.42 per share, down from $38.79 in the previous session. While Uber Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UBER rose by 62.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.95 to $19.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.28% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 03, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to Positive. A report published by Jefferies on April 17, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UBER. MoffettNathanson also rated UBER shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 30, 2023. Piper Sandler January 09, 2023d the rating to Overweight on January 09, 2023, and set its price target from $31 to $33. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for UBER, as published in its report on January 09, 2023. Raymond James’s report from August 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $38 for UBER shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UBER has an average volume of 24.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.56%, with a gain of 2.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.32, showing growth from the present price of $38.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UBER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Uber Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UBER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UBER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in UBER has increased by 18.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 117,895,362 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.74 billion, following the purchase of 18,182,645 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UBER during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 7,028,002 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.61 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 113,743,771.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem subtracted a -3,623,600 position in UBER. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 7.69 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.51%, now holding 60.69 million shares worth $1.92 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Jennison Associates LLC decreased its UBER holdings by -1.95% and now holds 46.08 million UBER shares valued at $1.46 billion with the lessened -0.92 million shares during the period. UBER shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.90% at present.