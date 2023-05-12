In Thursday’s session, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) marked $4.46 per share, down from $4.48 in the previous session. While PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. has underperformed by -0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MYPS rose by 7.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.60 to $3.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.28% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, Stifel started tracking PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MYPS. Macquarie also rated MYPS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2023. BofA Securities Initiated an Underperform rating on August 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3. Craig Hallum July 11, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MYPS, as published in its report on July 11, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5.25 for MYPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating.

Analysis of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MYPS has an average volume of 279.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.95%, with a gain of 4.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.44, showing growth from the present price of $4.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MYPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MYPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MYPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MYPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 162,987 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,960,856.

MYPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.60% at present.