In the current trading session, Getaround Inc.’s (GETR) stock is trading at the price of $0.54, a gain of 61.70% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -94.74% less than its 52-week high of $10.17 and 132.48% better than its 52-week low of $0.23. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -35.06% below the high and +118.71% above the low.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GETR’s SMA-200 is $4.9201.

It is also essential to consider GETR stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.52 for the last year.

How does Getaround Inc. (GETR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Getaround Inc. (GETR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 12.43% of shares. A total of 27 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 32.74% of its stock and 37.38% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holding total of 21.52 million shares that make 82.52% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 13.4 million.

The securities firm Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP holds 3.9 million shares of GETR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 14.95%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.43 million.

An overview of Getaround Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Getaround Inc. (GETR) traded 10,540,292 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.4204 and price change of +0.2732. With the moving average of $0.3707 and a price change of +0.0738, about 4,422,497 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GETR’s 100-day average volume is 2,581,938 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.5108 and a price change of -0.4740.