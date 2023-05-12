The share price of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) fell to $78.07 per share on Thursday from $78.73. While Exact Sciences Corporation has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXAS rose by 51.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $80.75 to $29.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.24% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) to Buy. A report published by UBS on May 05, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for EXAS. Citigroup also Upgraded EXAS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2023. Credit Suisse February 10, 2023d the rating to Neutral on February 10, 2023, and set its price target from $50 to $70. Raymond James January 18, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for EXAS, as published in its report on January 18, 2023. Craig Hallum’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $35 for EXAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Exact Sciences Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EXAS is recording an average volume of 2.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.49%, with a gain of 18.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.96, showing decline from the present price of $78.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Exact Sciences Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EXAS has increased by 3.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,868,861 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.14 billion, following the purchase of 564,744 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in EXAS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -29.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,661,303 additional shares for a total stake of worth $771.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,379,187.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -975,696 position in EXAS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.85 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.41%, now holding 7.23 million shares worth $490.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its EXAS holdings by 65.33% and now holds 6.07 million EXAS shares valued at $411.38 million with the added 2.4 million shares during the period. EXAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.