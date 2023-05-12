The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) marked $64.53 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $64.97. While The Trade Desk Inc. has underperformed by -0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTD rose by 47.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.75 to $39.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.43% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 11, 2023, Truist Reiterated The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) to Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on May 11, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TTD. Oppenheimer also reiterated TTD shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2023. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 11, 2023, but set its price target from $68 to $75. Morgan Stanley resumed its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for TTD, as published in its report on May 11, 2023. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from May 11, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $75 for TTD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Trade Desk Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.34M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TTD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a gain of 5.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.11, showing growth from the present price of $64.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Trade Desk Inc. Shares?

The USA based company The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing The Trade Desk Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 686.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 718.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in TTD has decreased by -2.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 45,831,137 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.79 billion, following the sale of -1,344,289 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TTD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,257,598 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.42 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 39,715,250.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem subtracted a -2,056,651 position in TTD. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.62 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.69%, now holding 16.13 million shares worth $982.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its TTD holdings by 0.95% and now holds 14.45 million TTD shares valued at $879.97 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. TTD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.20% at present.