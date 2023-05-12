As of Thursday, NOV Inc.’s (NYSE:NOV) stock closed at $15.12, down from $15.66 the previous day. While NOV Inc. has underperformed by -3.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOV fell by -11.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.83 to $13.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.73% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for NOV. Raymond James also rated NOV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2022. Wells Fargo November 07, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on November 07, 2022, and set its price target from $16 to $25. Citigroup October 12, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NOV, as published in its report on October 12, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from September 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for NOV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of NOV Inc. (NOV)

Investors in NOV Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NOV Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NOV is recording 4.69M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a loss of -1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.44, showing growth from the present price of $15.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NOV Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by NOV Inc. (NOV) based in the USA. When comparing NOV Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 346.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NOV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NOV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NOV has increased by 1.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 39,285,890 shares of the stock, with a value of $727.18 million, following the purchase of 656,803 additional shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management made another increased to its shares in NOV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,072,944 additional shares for a total stake of worth $688.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 37,173,025.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 825,347 position in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC sold an additional -5.75 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.29%, now holding 29.57 million shares worth $547.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme decreased its NOV holdings by -21.11% and now holds 17.36 million NOV shares valued at $321.28 million with the lessened -4.65 million shares during the period. NOV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.10% at present.